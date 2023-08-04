Weather

Chance for an isolated thunderstorm to end workweek

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Be ready for some fast changes this afternoon as a weak wave brings a chance of a thunderstorm in a spot or two.

A few pop-up showers or storms may dampen your afternoon and evening plans. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but an isolated storm or two may bring heavy downpours and strong winds.

The weekend will be dry but gear up for a quick shot of summer heat and humidity Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s and humidity levels will be on the rise.

A slow-moving system is set to bring the threat of heavy downpours and possible severe weather Monday. Many areas will see on-and-off thunderstorms throughout the day.

