  • Chance for showers, storms increase Wednesday

    The chance for showers and storms will increase Wednesday, as tropical moisture from Alberto streams into the area. Heavy rain, localized flooding and gusty winds will be the primary threats, but any storm could also bring frequent lightning. 

    It will still be very warm and muggy, with temperatures averaging about 10º above normal.

