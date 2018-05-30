The chance for showers and storms will increase Wednesday, as tropical moisture from Alberto streams into the area. Heavy rain, localized flooding and gusty winds will be the primary threats, but any storm could also bring frequent lightning.
DOWNLOAD: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
It will still be very warm and muggy, with temperatures averaging about 10º above normal.
Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest watches, warnings and alerts.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}