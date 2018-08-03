Showers will pass through the area Friday morning, especially near, south and east of Pittsburgh.
There will be patchy fog in the valleys. Otherwise, it will be cloudy in all areas.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
WATCH CHANNEL 11 MORNING NEWS TO GET THE LATEST TIMING ON SHOWERS.
Temperatures will begin in the mid-60s and climb to the upper 70s during the afternoon.
Passing showers and an isolated thunderstorm are expected Friday afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be the main threats with storms that develop.
The weekend is shaping up to be pretty decent after a wet week in spots.
Expect a slight rain chance in the afternoon on Saturday with warmer conditions.
Sunday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will climb to the mid-80s.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman attacked on Panhandle Trail near North Fayette
- Passengers shaken when brakes fail on Kennywood's Pirate Ship ride
- Pickup truck crashes into Penn Hills house after swerving down road
- RAW VIDEO: Rose family attorney talks about federal lawsuit just filed
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}