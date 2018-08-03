  • Chance for showers, thunderstorms continues through Friday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Showers will pass through the area Friday morning, especially near, south and east of Pittsburgh.

    There will be patchy fog in the valleys. Otherwise, it will be cloudy in all areas.

    Temperatures will begin in the mid-60s and climb to the upper 70s during the afternoon.

    Passing showers and an isolated thunderstorm are expected Friday afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be the main threats with storms that develop.

    The weekend is shaping up to be pretty decent after a wet week in spots.

    Expect a slight rain chance in the afternoon on Saturday with warmer conditions.

    Sunday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will climb to the mid-80s.

