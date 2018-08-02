A few showers will pass through the area Thursday morning, especially near, south and east of Pittsburgh.
During the afternoon, expect the chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm. There will be many dry hours.
Highs temperatures Thursday will reach the upper 70s.
Passing showers and patchy fog will once again be the story Friday morning, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.
High temperatures on Friday will be near 80 degrees.
The weekend is shaping up to be rather nice. There will be a low chance of a shower or storm on Saturday and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, in the mid-80s.
