  • Chance for showers, thunderstorms continues Thursday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    A few showers will pass through the area Thursday morning, especially near, south and east of Pittsburgh.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    During the afternoon, expect the chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm. There will be many dry hours.

    Highs temperatures Thursday will reach the upper 70s.

    Passing showers and patchy fog will once again be the story Friday morning, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

    High temperatures on Friday will be near 80 degrees. 

    The weekend is shaping up to be rather nice. There will be a low chance of a shower or storm on Saturday and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, in the mid-80s.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories