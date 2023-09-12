Weather

Chance for isolated showers, storms Tuesday before big temperature drop later in week

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Pittsburgh Skyline WPXI - Pittsburgh Skyline

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Toss the umbrella in your bag as you head out Tuesday. A slow-moving system will bring scattered showers and isolated storms that could impact after-school practices and games.

Wet weather will begin to move into Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties before noon, with a better chance for showers and a few storms sliding into Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Uniontown through the afternoon and evening. Much of the day will be rain-free.

A few leftover showers or storms will be possible Wednesday, though most of the day will be dry. The weather headlines through the end of the week will focus on the big temperature drop which will make it feel more like fall.

