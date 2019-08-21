Keep your umbrella with you as we'll have a chance for rain and a storm through this evening.
Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Patchy fog may develop.
Thursday will bring a cold front to the area and keep our weather unsettled, too. Expect showers around at times in the morning with thunderstorms moving through during the afternoon. The strongest storms will bring heavy rainfall.
Lightning is a threat in any storm. The best ingredients for a severe storm including damaging winds, looks south and east of Pittsburgh but you'll want to check back for updates.
Beautiful weather is still on tap for the weekend.
