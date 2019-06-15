  • Chance of showers, storms this weekend

    PITTSBURGH - Fantastic conditions this evening  and a bit breezy at times. Look for a few passing clouds early then becoming partly cloudy overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid 50s. 

    Look for a nice start to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun early Saturday morning with more cloud cover later in the day.

    The threat for wet weather returns later in the evening Saturday and will continue with on and off showers and thunderstorms into Sunday.

