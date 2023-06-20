Weather

Chance for spotty showers, storms Tuesday afternoon

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Cloudy skies rain and snow WPXI - Cloudy skies rain and snow

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — We’re tracking areas of light rain this morning mainly along and south of I-70. Some of this rain may sneak into Allegheny County, but the bulk of it should stay south of Pittsburgh. This wave will wrap up by about 7 or 8 a.m., but there is the chance for a few isolated showers or a storm again this afternoon. Much like yesterday, coverage looks very spotty, so most will escape the day dry. Tonight and most of Wednesday look quiet under mostly cloudy skies.

The next round of rain will push through after sunset tomorrow, lasting off and on through Thursday morning. Clouds Thursday will keep temperatures in the 70s but we should rebound near 80 for Friday and Saturday. Both days will feature periodic showers and storms as a new stretch of unsettled weather kicks off for the weekend.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Tourist sub goes missing near Titanic wreck
  • Trespassing charges filed against men accused of recording video inside Century III Mall
  • Pittsburgh Police arrest man they say was involved in 2021 homicide in Lincoln-Lemington
  • VIDEO: Trespassing charges filed against men accused of recording video inside Century III Mall
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read