Chance for spotty showers, storms Tuesday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — We’re tracking areas of light rain this morning mainly along and south of I-70. Some of this rain may sneak into Allegheny County, but the bulk of it should stay south of Pittsburgh. This wave will wrap up by about 7 or 8 a.m., but there is the chance for a few isolated showers or a storm again this afternoon. Much like yesterday, coverage looks very spotty, so most will escape the day dry. Tonight and most of Wednesday look quiet under mostly cloudy skies.

The next round of rain will push through after sunset tomorrow, lasting off and on through Thursday morning. Clouds Thursday will keep temperatures in the 70s but we should rebound near 80 for Friday and Saturday. Both days will feature periodic showers and storms as a new stretch of unsettled weather kicks off for the weekend.

