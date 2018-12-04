PITTSBURGH - You'll get good use out of the heavy winter coat Tuesday as temperatures stay in the low 30s much of the day, with wind chills in the 20s.
Temperatures will barely go above freezing in much of the area Tuesday, with a few snow flurries from time to time.
Several weak systems will move through the area over the next couple of days, giving us chances of snow showers and flurries while reinforcing the cold air through the end of the week.
No system coming through will be very big, but a light coating of snow will be possible from time to time, especially Wednesday morning and again Thursday afternoon.
