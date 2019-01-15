PITTSBURGH - Several wintry systems will impact your plans this week.
The first will move in early Wednesday, bringing light snow to the area before sunrise. Enough snow may fall to coat roads and sidewalks and cause icy spots on untreated surfaces.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Another system will move in Thursday into Friday, bringing the threat of accumulating snow to parts of the area, with others getting rain. This system could impact the Friday morning commute.
Severe Weather Team 11 is already tracking the potential for a bigger winter weather system for the weekend. A lot is still uncertain, including the exact track of the storm and how much cold air is in place in our area.
STORY: Severe Weather Team 11 tracking potential weekend storm
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}