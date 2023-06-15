Chilly morning with temps warming to the 70s; showers return late

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need a light jacket again this morning with temperatures dipping into the 40s again almost everywhere. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with near seasonable temps in the upper 70s.

An approaching disturbance will spread showers back into the area tonight, mainly after sunset. There could be a couple of waves of showers, one of which could include some thunderstorms late into the night. The late timing suggests storms should stay sub-severe, but a couple of heavier downpours are possible overnight into very early Friday morning.

That system lingers through Friday afternoon which could lead to a few additional light showers but much of the daylight hours will be dry. The weekend looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and temps warming to slightly above average by Sunday. The next threat of rain won’t come until late next Monday or Tuesday.

