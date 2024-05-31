Chilly start ahead of sunshine, warm temps Friday

PITTSBURGH — It’s a chilly start to the day with some towns waking up in the 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the higher elevations east of Pittsburgh. Despite the cold start, we’ll finish warmer this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s under plenty of sunshine.

It won’t be as cool tonight, but you’ll need a light jacket early Saturday morning. Temperatures get back near 80 by the afternoon with more clouds as we head into Saturday evening.

The next trough of low pressure swings through Sunday, bringing showers as early as mid-morning, lasting through at least the early afternoon. Heavy rain is not expected but it will be damp for a good chunk of the daylight hours. After a brief cool down, highs go right back into the 80s early next week.

