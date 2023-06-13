Weather

Chilly start to the day with wet weather possible later

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Pittsburgh skyline WPXI - Pittsburgh skyline

PITTSBURGH — Grab a jacket and an umbrella as you head out today. Temperatures will start in the 40s in parts of the area and only rebound toward 70 degrees by late today.

Wet weather will be back this afternoon with scattered showers and a possible storm. Steadier rain is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Widespread severe weather is not expected, but Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat of some heavier downpours and gusty winds with any storms that pop up over the next couple of days.

