Chilly start to Friday ahead of chance for showers

PITTSBURGH — It’s cold again this morning with area-wide temperatures in the low to mid-20s. Warmer air will race in this afternoon along with clouds and the possibility for some showers by late this afternoon.

The steadiest rain with this system will come this evening and overnight, with most of it wrapping up by mid-morning Saturday. On average, most places will see a half inch of rainfall total with the bulk of it coming while we’re asleep. Things will be a little damp for any early Easter egg hunts, but rain should be finished by 10 a.m.

It will be cooler Saturday with near-steady temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We should end the day with some sunshine before lows dip into the 20s again Saturday night. Sunday looks fantastic with plentiful sunshine and a warm-up that will continue into early next week!

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group