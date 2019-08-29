A chilly start may have you grabbing a light jacket before you head out early Thursday morning, as temperatures dip into the low to mid 50s.
The cooler than normal start will be followed by plenty of sunshine and a nice rebound into the mid to upper 70s.
Humidity levels will stay low through the day, setting up perfect weather to enjoy the outdoors. A slight chance for showers returns Friday afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.
The Labor Day weekend will start dry, but scattered showers or an isolated storm may move through the area Sunday and Monday.
