PITTSBURGH - Low temperatures will dip into the mid 40s early Wednesday, so grab the jacket, sweater or sweatshirt before you head out the door. Sunshine will help temperatures rebound near 70 by the afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a strong system bringing wind and rain to the midwest this week, and how it could impact your plans this weekend.
Right now, rain showers are in the forecast Saturday, with breezy-cooler conditions settling in Sunday. The weekend forecast will be changing as we get new storm track and timing updates-so check back often for the latest information.
