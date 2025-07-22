A chilly Tuesday morning will turn into a comfortable afternoon

PITTSBURGH — There’s a chill in the air this morning with everybody seeing temperatures falling throughout the 50s! We’ll rebound into the low 80s this afternoon under sunny skies, but humidity levels will stay low, offering a comfortable end to the day.

One more cool night expected before highs rebound closer to 90 degrees Wednesday. Heat indices may reach the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday, with scattered thunderstorms expected by Friday evening.

Highs will return closer to average this weekend, but it will stay very humid, keeping overnight lows in the 70s. Daily chances for storms look to continue, with the main impacts coming from heavy rain.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group