Chilly weather continues through the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Chilly, November-like air is going to stick around right through the weekend and the final week of October.

High temperatures during the day Friday, barely reaching the 50s. A few showers could pop up from time with the best chance north of Pittsburgh closer to I-80.

Better weather is on the way this weekend with a slow, gradual clearing Saturday. Sunday should be a brighter day. Highs will only be in the 50s this weekend with overnight lows in the 30s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group