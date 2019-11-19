PITTSBURGH - Patchy drizzle or a few sprinkles could pop up during the day Tuesday.
It will be chilly, with high temperatures only in the lower 40s.
Drizzle might give way to a bit of a shower toward Tuesday evening.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly before warmer air moves in to close out the work week.
Thursday will be the mildest day this week as temperatures jump into the low- to mid-50s ahead of the next system set to bring a better chance for rain.
As the system moves out Friday, colder air could mean rain showers end as a few snow flurries Friday night.
