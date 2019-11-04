  • Chilly with winds picking up Monday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It will be seasonably chilly Monday with winds picking up during the afternoon.

    Expect wind gusts to 25 mph, making temperatures in the mid-50s Monday afternoon feel a bit cooler.

    Rain showers arrive late Monday night and will continue into Tuesday. The Tuesday morning commute will have wet roads and ponding possible on area roadways.

    We’re also tracking a late-week storm that will bring rain and snow to the area. Stay tuned as Severe Weather Team 11 tracks the timing and what could fall in your neighborhood.

