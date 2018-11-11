  • Clear skies Sunday will provide respite before next storm moves in

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Several roads were closed Saturday morning in Allegheny County due to downed trees after a night of gusty winds. A portion of Route 356 was closed in Butler County and there were three crashes in Darlington Township due to icy conditions.

    All roads have since reopened.

    Related Headlines

    TRACK THE SNOW: INTERACTIVE RADAR

     We'll get a break on Sunday between systems, but Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking an East Coast storm that could bring the first shoveling snow of the season to the area early next week. 

    PHOTOS: Snow falls across parts of the area Saturday

    This is a complicated system, and the eventual track and timing will determine what we get (rain or snow) and how much. Our team of meteorologists will be tracking this system through the weekend and providing constant updates. 

    You can get instant alerts and warnings from Severe Weather Team 11 to your smart device with the WPXI Severe Weather Team 11 app. It's free at iTunes and Google Play.  

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories