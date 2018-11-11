PITTSBURGH - Several roads were closed Saturday morning in Allegheny County due to downed trees after a night of gusty winds. A portion of Route 356 was closed in Butler County and there were three crashes in Darlington Township due to icy conditions.
All roads have since reopened.
Related Headlines
TRACK THE SNOW: INTERACTIVE RADAR
We'll get a break on Sunday between systems, but Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking an East Coast storm that could bring the first shoveling snow of the season to the area early next week.
PHOTOS: Snow falls across parts of the area Saturday
This is a complicated system, and the eventual track and timing will determine what we get (rain or snow) and how much. Our team of meteorologists will be tracking this system through the weekend and providing constant updates.
You can get instant alerts and warnings from Severe Weather Team 11 to your smart device with the WPXI Severe Weather Team 11 app. It's free at iTunes and Google Play.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}