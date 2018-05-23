  • Clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine Wednesday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and lower humidity Wednesday.

    Patchy areas of fog during the morning created a few spots of reduced visibility.

    High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 70s.

    Heat returns Thursday, and humidity will be back by Friday night.

    Scattered showers and storms will be around during the holiday weekend.

