Clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and lower humidity Wednesday.
DOWNLOAD: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Patchy areas of fog during the morning created a few spots of reduced visibility.
High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 70s.
Heat returns Thursday, and humidity will be back by Friday night.
Scattered showers and storms will be around during the holiday weekend.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}