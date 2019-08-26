Clouds will build in Monday evening with a chance of rain as well. Grab your umbrella if you're heading out just in case a shower moves over your area.
Scattered showers will move through overnight and into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid-60s.
Tuesday does not look like a washout as we'll see periods of dry time. Showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, will move back in Tuesday night as a cold front approaches.
We'll see showers around for Wednesday morning. Drier, more comfortable air will move in Wednesday night.
