    Clouds will build in Monday evening with a chance of rain as well. Grab your umbrella if you're heading out just in case a shower moves over your area.  

    Scattered showers will move through overnight and into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid-60s. 

    Tuesday does not look like a washout as we'll see periods of dry time. Showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, will move back in Tuesday night as a cold front approaches.

    We'll see showers around for Wednesday morning. Drier, more comfortable air will move in Wednesday night. 

