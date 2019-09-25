PITTSBURGH - Wednesday evening will bring an increase in clouds with temperatures in the 70s.
We’ll have a cloudy sky overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s so it won’t be as cold.
Have your umbrella or rain coat before you head out the door Thursday morning as we’ll be tracking a chance for a few showers. Thursday will be a breezy day with highs in the low 70s.
Clouds in the morning will give way to more sunshine later in the day.
Friday is looking warmer with highs in the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
