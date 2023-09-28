Clouds increase throughout the day with showers developing

PITTSBURGH — Pack the umbrella as you head out today. Clouds will increase Thursday with some showers developing. Rain could become a bit more persistent this evening and tonight.

Clouds will linger Friday with a few spotty showers possible. Sun will mix in during the afternoon, and it should be a great night for high school football games.

Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sun before becoming all sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

