Clouds make way for sun, but it will be windy

PITTSBURGH — Hang onto your hat today.

Clouds break for more sun Monday, but it will be windy with gusts up to 35-40 mph. You’ll need sunglasses for the second half of the day.

A few showers will cross the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be south of Pittsburgh and pretty light.

Much colder air is expected Wednesday, highs will be in the low 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. There will be a few light snow and rain showers during the day, but nothing will stick.

