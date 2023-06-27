Clouds, showers stick around Tuesday; isolated thunderstorm possible

PITTSBURGH — Watch for a few spots of fog as you get going early Tuesday. Clouds and showers will win out again during the day.

TRACK THE RAIN WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Showers will start pushing through the area early and pick up in coverage throughout the course of the day. A thunderstorm or two will be possible through the afternoon, but no severe weather is expected.

Temps will warm quickly the second half of the week with shower and storm chances back by late Friday and through the weekend.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group