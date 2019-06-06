PITTSBURGH - Fog will slow the morning commute Thursday with visibility reduced in many spots. Allow some extra time and use low beams in any areas of fog.
Clouds will slowly clear out, but a stray shower will still be possible for the morning.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Drier air will filter into the area by late evening, gradually lowering humidity levels and making it feel more comfortable.
You'll want to make plans outdoors as the week ends and the weekend begins as sunshine and seasonal temperatures settle back in.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}