Clouds, spotty showers to start the week

PITTSBURGH — It’s more of the same weather today with plentiful clouds and occasional spotty showers. Coverage of rain today will be less than yesterday, so most areas will be dry but cloudy. Rinse and repeat for tomorrow as well with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Finally, we’ll see some sun break out by Wednesday as temperatures bounce back into the low 60s. The warm-up won’t last too long though with the next rain-maker arriving late Thursday and into Friday. That system will bring in another round of chilly air and strong winds for next weekend.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group