Clouds thin out with sun for much of the area Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will finally thin out Wednesday with a bit of sunshine for much of the area later in the day. A quick shower is possible in a spot or two early, but most areas will be rain-free. Temperatures will climb toward 70 degrees by late in the day.

Thursday will start dry, but the last in a series of slow-moving storms will bring showers back late in the day and even a thunderstorm is possible Thursday night. Showers will wind down early Friday setting up a dry end to the week and a sunny, milder weekend.

