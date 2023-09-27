Weather

Clouds thin out with sun for much of the area Wednesday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

WPXI CLOUDS AND SUN Hot and humid with a chance of an isolated shower. (pixabay)

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will finally thin out Wednesday with a bit of sunshine for much of the area later in the day. A quick shower is possible in a spot or two early, but most areas will be rain-free. Temperatures will climb toward 70 degrees by late in the day.

Thursday will start dry, but the last in a series of slow-moving storms will bring showers back late in the day and even a thunderstorm is possible Thursday night. Showers will wind down early Friday setting up a dry end to the week and a sunny, milder weekend.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Large crowds of juveniles looting stores in Center City area of Philadelphia
  • Child steals Bobcat from construction site in Pittsburgh neighborhood, leaves behind serious damage
  • Flight attendant found dead with cloth in mouth in Philadelphia Airport hotel room
  • VIDEO: Carnegie Medal awarded to Good Samaritan in fiery PA Turnpike crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read