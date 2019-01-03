PITTSBURGH - Clouds will begin to clear out this afternoon as temperatures climb to near 40 degrees. Expect light winds out of the west, southwest.
Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds along with warmer weather. Highs will reach the low 50s with light winds. Rain will move in Friday night so grab the umbrella if you're heading out. Plan on having it for Saturday morning, too. Highs over the weekend will reach the upper 40s.
There's a chance of rain next Monday and perhaps even some rain and snow showers next Tuesday. Stay tuned!
