Cloudy, breezy Thursday expected with light snow and rain

PITTSBURGH — It will be a cloudy, breezy day with a few light snow and rain showers crossing the area. Much of the day will be dry with highs pushing toward 40 degrees.

The next powerful storm system arrives late Friday bringing the threat of a steady rain for the evening commute. A mix is possible north and east of Allegheny County before changing to rain.

Strong winds will be back with this system Friday night and Saturday along with snow showers and much colder air.

Wind gusts as high as 50 mph will be possible once again through the day and wind advisories will likely be issued by the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

We’ll have the latest timing on the rain, snow, and wind - and the impact on your weekend plans on Channel 11 Morning News.

The coldest air of the season will follow early next week driving temperatures into the single digits and wind chills below zero.

