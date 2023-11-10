Cloudy, chance of spotty showers Friday

PITTSBURGH — Friday will start with clouds as a fast-moving system will bring the chance for a few showers south of Pittsburgh early Friday, mainly south of I-70. There will be some wet snow in the mountains of West Virginia and Maryland.

The sun will break out after lunch, but temperatures will struggle into the 50s in much of the area.

A dry but chilly stretch of weather continues through the weekend, with temperatures slowly climbing again early next week.

