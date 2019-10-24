  • Cloudy, chilly weather expected Friday

    PITTSBURGH - Clouds will build tonight, and it will be a chilly night with lows in the low-40s. 

    Friday will bring a cloudy sky with highs near 60 degrees. Rain moves in after lunch on Saturday and will be steady through the day. Plan on carrying the rain gear with you outside. 

    Rain will continue into the day on Sunday. Sunday may be a breezy day, but highs should check in near 60 degrees again. 

    Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible across the area. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track this next weather system.

