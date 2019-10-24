PITTSBURGH - Clouds will build tonight, and it will be a chilly night with lows in the low-40s.
Friday will bring a cloudy sky with highs near 60 degrees. Rain moves in after lunch on Saturday and will be steady through the day. Plan on carrying the rain gear with you outside.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Rain will continue into the day on Sunday. Sunday may be a breezy day, but highs should check in near 60 degrees again.
Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible across the area. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track this next weather system.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}