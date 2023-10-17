Cloudy conditions continue Tuesday; light showers possible

PITTSBURGH — Our gloomy stretch of weather continues today with clouds dominating most of the day. Like yesterday, occasional spits of drizzle or light showers are possible, but most of the day will be dry.

Slow clearing will finally take place tomorrow and that should allow temperatures to rebound back closer to average. The next front will follow soon though with showers expected by Thursday evening. Rain will become more numerous on Friday will cooler conditions again for the weekend.

High temperatures by Sunday will struggle to get out of the low 50s for most of us.

