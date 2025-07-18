Cloudy Friday with storms possibly returning over the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Drier and slightly cooler air moved in this morning, making it feel a little more comfortable outside. A front is draped along I-70, which is where a thunderstorm or two may develop this afternoon. Elsewhere, we’ll see a lot of clouds today with the potential for a few light mid-day showers.

Quiet weather is expected overnight and into most of Saturday, as dry air will hold on longer. However, a warm front will cross the region Saturday night, bringing the return of showers and potentially heavy t-storms, especially later at the night. The main threat from any strong storm will be strong winds and some very heavy rain.

A cold front will cross Sunday, bringing more scattered showers, storms during the day. It appears most of the rain should be south of I-70 by late in the afternoon, offering a more pleasant end to weekend.

Much drier and less humid air will settle in early next week, with comfortable daytime highs and seasonably cool nights ahead!... at least for a a couple of days.

