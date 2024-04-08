Cloudy and mild to start the week with a few showers possible

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — It is a cloudy and mild start to this Eclipse Day as a warm front heads toward the area. A few showers could fall as well, mainly through about mid to late morning.

We will see *pockets* of clearing as early as mid-day that should include more places this afternoon. Areas north and west of Pittsburgh stand the highest chance to see the eclipse, with more cloud cover expected the further south and east you go. Remember, peak coverage is at 3:17p when 97.2% of the sun will be blocked.

Our weather looks fairly quiet tonight and into most of the day Tuesday. An incoming system could spread in some late day showers tomorrow and again on Wednesday. The most amount of rain this week will come Thursday as an area of low pressure tracks right up the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above normal.

