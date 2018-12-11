PITTSBURGH - It will be another cold night with temperatures down to near 20 degrees.
Plan on having your coats Tuesday with highs only in the 30s. There should be a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday until the evening when clouds thicken again.
As a weak wave and cold front push through, we'll have a chance of light snow showers or flurries.
Widespread rain is set to move in as we head into the weekend as we track a strong low-pressure system. We'll also have a slow warming trend through the end of the week.
