Cloudy Tuesday; showers possible throughout the day with highs peaking in the 60s

PITTSBURGH — Another day with a lot of clouds. There will be some showers to start the day, mainly northeast of Pittsburgh. A stray shower or two could make it into the rest of the area.

Some slow clearing is possible throughout the day, but unfortunately, clear blue skies are not in the forecast. Most of the day will be dry, but because of the clouds, temperatures will struggle once again, with highs only peaking in the 60s.

Another slow-moving system moves in late Wednesday and brings the chance for more showers and unsettled weather through Thursday.

We’ll begin a big warm-up for the weekend and the next week starting Friday.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group