Cloudy, warm with highs in the 80s; stray shower possible in the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It will be a warm “back to school” for many heading out on their first day Monday.

Temperatures will push toward 80 degrees in the afternoon with a bit of mugginess in the air to make it feel stickier in those schools without air conditioning.

There will be more clouds than sun through the day with a stray shower or storm possible in the mid to late afternoon. The best chance for a shower or storm will be east and south of Pittsburgh.

Muggy conditions are expected through Tuesday. There could be a few stray showers on Tuesday but mainly in our far eastern ridges.

Comfortable air settles in Wednesday with clouds and some sun, it will be slightly cooler, and highs will only make it to the mid-70s.

We are watching Idalia move into the Gulf of Mexico early this week; it is expected to strengthen and may impact the western/northwestern coast of Florida in the coming days.

