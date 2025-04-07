Cloudy with a chance for snowflakes in the evening

PITTSBURGH — It will be a gray start to the day. Monday will be cool and mostly dry. There will be more clouds than sun throughout the day with a shower possible by Monday evening. Rain showers could end as some snow flurries late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Much colder air rolls in for Tuesday. Wind chills early in the day Tuesday will be in the teens. Highs Tuesday will be stuck in the upper 30s.

We’ll push back into the 40s Wednesday and into the 50s Thursday.

