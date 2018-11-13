PITTSBURGH - It will stay cloudy through the day Tuesday with a few spotty rain or snow showers. Snow showers will be more likely in our northern counties, closer to Lake Erie.
Temperatures will stay in the 30s through the day with winds gusting to 20 mph. Expect lows in the low 20s tonight so any residual moisture will freeze. Take it slow during your Wednesday morning commute. Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 30s so we'll need the coats all day.
We're tracking a tricky system again on Thursday with a possible wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and rain so stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on this changing forecast.
