PITTSBURGH - Scattered snow showers will be around for your morning commute. Expect reduced visibility and snow-covered roads where surfaces are left untreated.
Wind chills will dip to the single digits as blustery winds continue Friday morning. Air temperatures will be in the mid-teens to start your day.
WPXI meteorologist Danielle Dozier is tracking the snow as it moves through the area - on Channel 11 Morning News.
Highs Friday afternoon will be near 20 degrees with winds relaxing after sunset. Plan on a cold and breezy day with snow tapering off through the afternoon.
This weekend, snow showers will be around Saturday morning and then again Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible through the weekend with highs in the 20s.
