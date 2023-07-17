CODE ORANGE: Air quality a concern; scattered showers, storms develop later

PITTSBURGH — Air quality will be a concern for some today as smoke from Canadian wildfires makes its way back into our area. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert will be in effect for our area. Code Orange Air Quality is a level that the air unhealthy for some groups such as people with heart/lung disease, asthma, and older adults and children should limit outdoor activity.

Monday will start with sunshine, but scattered showers and storms will develop later in the day. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding will be a concern in those areas that see the heaviest rain. Storms will hold off until after 4 p.m., leaving much of the day dry and warm.

Canadian smoke is back. LEVEL ORANGE Air Quality Alert. And strong storms possible later today. Live coverage now on Channel 11 Morning News.



