PITTSBURGH - It will be mostly cloudy tonight, and temperatures will return to near the seasonal averages of 39 and 25 degrees for a few days as colder, drier air will move in to start the new week.
On Monday morning, the low will be around freezing, and with a wind from the west at 5 to 10 mph, the wind chill will be in the lower and mid-20's.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
For Tuesday, expect generally partly cloudy, chilly conditions.
Temperatures will turn milder by midweek with showers returning again to end the week.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}