Cold air returns, snow showers possible tonight

PITTSBURGH — We’ll see more clouds today as a trough moves in out of the Great Lakes. It will be noticeably cooler too with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s this afternoon. A sprinkle or flurry could pop up in a spot or two but most of the day will be dry.

Snow showers will be a bit more numerous in coverage tonight as we tap into some colder air. Still, temperatures will be largely above freezing so little to no accumulation expected across the lower elevations. The ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties could see as much as an inch or two of snow through Saturday morning.

The final days of 2023 are looking seasonable and fairly quiet with highs around 40 degrees. New Years Eve still looks pleasant with temperatures in the mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies. No big storms on the way anytime soon.

