A cold start to Wednesday could lead to isolated icy patches.
Temperatures will be near 30 degrees Wednesday morning, with wind child in the 20s.
Southerly winds will warm temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s during the day before the next storm system arrives Wednesday night.
Rain will overspread the region after sunset, with colder air turning the rain to snow showers across parts of the area by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be a cold and blustery day with spotty rain and snow showers.
No snow accumulation is expected as temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s during the day.
