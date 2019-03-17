0 Cold, breezy Saturday; slight chance for snow showers Sunday

PITTSBURGH - A winter chill returns this weekend, with a few snow showers for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

You'll need the extra layers as high temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s Saturday, with wind chills hovering in the 20s.

Another quick moving system will slide by to our south Sunday, bringing a slight chance for snow showers.

There is still uncertainty in the final track of system, and right now, the best chance for accumulating snow would be south of I-70. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 through the weekend for updates.

