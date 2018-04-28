A cool, damp weekend is ahead.
Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm moved through the area Friday evening. Colder air spills into the area Saturday, along with on and off rain showers through early afternoon.
We're tracking where snow flurries are most likely and when we will see spring weather again, for 11 Morning News.
High temperatures will struggle to get into the 50s.
A few snow showers are possible early Sunday as the system moves out.
