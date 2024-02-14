Cold day expected for Valentine’s Day

PITTSBURGH — It’s a cold Wednesday morning with flurries in spots early. Temperatures start the day just below freezing.

Chilly conditions are expected throughout the day for Valentine’s Day. Clouds will gradually clear late Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

The next system will move in Thursday; highs will reach near 50 degrees with gusty winds up to 30-35 mph. Rain showers will develop in the afternoon with colder air filtering in behind this system to close out the work week. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 30s Friday with a chance of snow showers in the area to kick off the weekend.

