Weather

Cold day expected for Valentine’s Day

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV

U.S. Steel Tower A sign marks the headquarters for UPMC, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, atop the US Steel tower, left, above as sign for Ctizens Bank , center left, and beside the BNY Mellon building, right. in the skyline of Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — It’s a cold Wednesday morning with flurries in spots early. Temperatures start the day just below freezing.

Chilly conditions are expected throughout the day for Valentine’s Day. Clouds will gradually clear late Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

The next system will move in Thursday; highs will reach near 50 degrees with gusty winds up to 30-35 mph. Rain showers will develop in the afternoon with colder air filtering in behind this system to close out the work week. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 30s Friday with a chance of snow showers in the area to kick off the weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • PPS student charged, accused of assaulting ‘at least’ 4 school employees
  • ‘Code Blue’ declared for Wednesday night through weekend in Allegheny County, Pittsburgh
  • Mother, daughter randomly shot at while trying to pull into their driveway in Homewood
  • VIDEO: Man accused of pointing gun at Amazon delivery driver appears in court
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read